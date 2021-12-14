Portsmouth transfer update: In-form Notts County and ex-Scunthorpe striker Kyle Wootton responds to January speculation

The prolific hitman added to his eye-catching goalscoring record for the Magpies on Saturday with two in their 4-1 win against Southend.

This took the 25-year-old to 11 goals for the season, justifying heightened talk of a winter switch to the Football League, with a number of clubs keen – including the Blues.

A new striker is high on Danny Cowley’s January wishlist, and the prolific marksman ticks a number of his transfer boxes.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wootton could be available for a cut-price transfer next month, with his contract at Meadow Lane expiring at the end of the season.

And if a deal can’t be struck, he’ll be able to move for free at the campaign’s end.

Despite speculation regarding his future, the former Scunthorpe striker has explained how he remains focused on the job at hand at County.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live after his double against Southend, Wootton said: ‘I think you can see from what happened out there that I’m here to do a job and it’s a great environment to be in.

Notts County striker Kyle Wootton is remaining calm over his future. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

‘It’s a good sign that people are coming to watch me but I am contracted here and I’ll give my all to the club, no matter what.’

Wootton has scored 10 National League goals this term, with three coming in his past two outings.

But the forward admitted nothing is guaranteed during the January transfer window.

He continued: ‘We’ll see what happens but I’m happy, enjoying my football and scoring goals - what more can you ask for?

‘It’s a great set of lads here, the manager is brilliant and it’s a great club to be at. We’ll see what happens, but I’m doing my job, that’s all I can do.’