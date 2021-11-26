Pompey’s goalscoring woes have been well publicised this season, with John Marquis’ stuttering form coinciding with Gassan Ahadme and George Hirst adapting to League One football.

But this development hasn’t deterred Cowley’s focus on the January window, with a striker and a central defender at the top of his shopping list.

At present, the club have fulfilled their five loan spots meaning a member of the loan contingent would have to return to their parent employers to open up a space.

And there are a whole host of players across the Premier League 2, National League, and Championship (some perhaps more realistic than others!) who could fill the void if someone returns home.

Click through the list of those who could arrive in PO4 temporarily in over a month’s time.

1. Caleb Chukwuemeka - Aston Villa Age: 19 PL2 appearances: 7 PL2 goals: 7 (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Dylan Stephenson - Newcastle Age: 18 PL2 appearances: 12 PL2 goals: 8 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Dilan Markanday - Tottenham Hotspur Age: 20 PL2 appearances: 11 PL2 goals: 10 (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

4. Kabongo Tshimanga - Chesterfield Age: 24 National League appearances: 17 National League goals: 17 (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales