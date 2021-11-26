Balogun is said he's ready for a new challenge after dominating under-23 football. Could the prospect of linking up with Miguel Azeez work in Pompey's favour? (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

The Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Spurs, Barnsley, Millwall and non-league strikers Portsmouth could turn to in January

Danny Cowley could be ready to delve back into the loan market this winter to bolster his striking options.

By sam cox
Friday, 26th November 2021, 5:00 pm
Updated Friday, 26th November 2021, 5:18 pm

Pompey’s goalscoring woes have been well publicised this season, with John Marquis’ stuttering form coinciding with Gassan Ahadme and George Hirst adapting to League One football.

However the latter has somewhat come of age in recent weeks, and has eased the pressure on the attacking department after netting his first English league goal against Lincoln.

But this development hasn’t deterred Cowley’s focus on the January window, with a striker and a central defender at the top of his shopping list.

At present, the club have fulfilled their five loan spots meaning a member of the loan contingent would have to return to their parent employers to open up a space.

And there are a whole host of players across the Premier League 2, National League, and Championship (some perhaps more realistic than others!) who could fill the void if someone returns home.

Click through the list of those who could arrive in PO4 temporarily in over a month’s time.

1. Caleb Chukwuemeka - Aston Villa

Age: 19 PL2 appearances: 7 PL2 goals: 7 (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

2. Dylan Stephenson - Newcastle

Age: 18 PL2 appearances: 12 PL2 goals: 8 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

3. Dilan Markanday - Tottenham Hotspur

Age: 20 PL2 appearances: 11 PL2 goals: 10 (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

4. Kabongo Tshimanga - Chesterfield

Age: 24 National League appearances: 17 National League goals: 17 (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

