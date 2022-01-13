From left: George Thomas, Cameron Archer, Hayden Carter and Tom Pearce

Portsmouth transfer window: Newcastle, Blackburn, Aston Villa and QPR players among 17 linked – but who could end up at Fratton Park?

We’re now 13 days into the January transfer window and Pompey have been linked with a whole host of players without actually bringing anyone in so far.

By Sam Cox
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 2:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 13th January 2022, 2:53 pm

It’s no secret that Danny Cowley is looking to reshape his Blues squad this month to enhance their chances in the play-off race, with the exit of Ellis Harrison and the impending departures of Paul Downing and Gassan Ahadme key parts of that plan.

The south coast club are actively pursuing a new striker and central-defender this month.

But this hasn’t stopped them from being reportedly interested in a variety of players in different positions.

Click through the list to see every player linked with a move to Fratton Park this winter – and the latest on their respective futures.

1. Ricki Lamie (CB) - Motherwell

After an unnamed League One club had reportedly opened talks with the defender, Pompey were linked with his services as he ticks a number of their transfer boxes. However, Danny Cowley admitted in December he knew little on the former Livingstone man and he wouldn't be arriving at Fratton Park. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

2. Nesta Guinness-Walker (LB) - AFC Wimbledon

Danny Cowley was quick to distance Pompey with a move for the defender after the Sun on Sunday linked him with the club alongside Bristol City. Cowley told The News: 'There's no truth in it.' (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

3. Kyle Wootton (ST) - Notts County

Pompey have been heavily linked with the prolific front-man's signature this winter, and Danny Cowley hasn't distanced himself from the rumours. Wootton's contract expires at the end of the season which could open him up to a discounted deal in January or a free transfer in the summer. Pompey will be reluctant to pay anything now for a player whose contract is set to expire in six months - while the Magpies are also adamant that they will only accept bids that do not harm their overall ambitions. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

4. Georgie Kelly (ST) - . Bohemians

Another striker linked with Pompey, which was dismissed shortly afterwards by the club. Wigan and Sunderland have been also linked with his services this winter. Picture: Oisin Keniry

