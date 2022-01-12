LATEST: Why Portsmouth deal for Aston Villa hot-shot may be put on ice along with Derby County, Preston North End, Charlton Athletic and Sunderland moves

The Blues are reportedly among a number of clubs looking to acquire the Aston Villa’s starlet this month.

But Steven Gerrard is reluctant to allow his hot-shot striker to leave Villa Park this winter, according to reports.

The 20-year-old Villa academy product has largely impressed his current employers this term, with prolific form against senior opposition in a variety of competitions.

Archer has netted two hat-tricks so far this season – against Barrow in the Carabao Cup, and in a 4-2 victory over Burton in the EFL Trophy.

And the forward was handed his Premier League debut by ex-boss Dean Smith earlier this term, in the 1-0 success against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However, the striker hasn’t featured in the league since Gerrard’s arrival in the Midlands.

But a deal may still have been put on ice, with the former Rangers boss looking to keep him involved in his first-team for the remainder of the season.

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer has scored 10 senior goals this term. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

It’s believed Villa’s own lack of depth in that department, beneath Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, may block any temporary departure this month.

It’s no secret Danny Cowley is actively pursuing a new hitman this window, with the south coast club struggling for goals.

And the departure of Ellis Harrison and the imminent exit of Gassan Ahadme has opened up the funds and space to do so.

However, Pompey may need to add Archer to the list of missed targets following Liam Cullen’s expected transfer to Lincoln.

The Swansea striker wasn’t high on Cowley’s priority list it’s understood, with the Blues boss’ hunt for firepower intensifying.

