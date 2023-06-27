The News revealed earlier this month that the Blues weren’t the only interested party in the Northern Ireland international, with enquiries from elsewhere being made.

Now the Belfast Telegraph has revealed who the winger’s other admirers are, with rival clubs in League One looking to land the former Cardiff and Hull man following his departure from Cardiff.

Indeed, Bristol Rovers, Charlton, Derby and the player’s former club, Oxford, are all reportedly on the case and are trying to convince Whyte that they should be the next stop in his career.

However, it appears the Blues will need to see off some stiff competition to secure the 28-times-capped international during the current transfer window.

John Mousinho – a former team-mate of Whyte’s at Oxford – last week revealed that Pompey have deliberately been patient in their pursuit of the Ulsterman. That’s despite already securing the signatures of new new arrivals since the transfer window opened on June 14.

The head coach has known all along that there would be competition, but he’s hoping his approach will pay off – particularly with Whyte’s recent focus being on Northern Ireland’s two most recent 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

Pompey target Gavin Whyte Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

He said: ‘Even though the communication lines are there, sometimes it’s a little difficult until a player can properly finish (the season).

‘They can then start making decisions on what they do, it’s a genuine thing. It may sound mad because people can pick up the phone, but sometimes players just want to get the season done and look at it.

‘You have players like Will (Norris), who had the play-offs to contend with. Even though we could’ve picked up the phone we didn’t want to because the players have to concentrate and get into these games.

