The 25 players still contracted at Portsmouth next season - and how long for

On Tuesday evening, Pompey announced five players will leave Fratton Park this summer following the expiry of their contracts.

Kusini Yengi, Cohen Bramall, Tom Lowery, Anthony Scully and Alexander Milosevic will all depart along with the Blues’ six loan players who have returned to their parent clubs.

Andre Dozzell and Zak Swanson have had 12-month options on their current terms taken up, while Ben Killip has been offered fresh terms to remain.

This means 25 players are currently contracted at Fratton Park next season as preparation gets underway for their second season back in the Championship.

Here’s who is still here and how long their current deals last for.

The 25 contracted players still at Pompey next season. From left: Josh Murphy, Callum Lang, Nicolas Schmid, Marlon Pack.

Callum Lang Signed in January 2024 from Wigan Athletic, the forward penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at Fratton Park until the summer of 2026. This means Lang is heading into the final 12 months of his current contract at PO4.

Jordan Archer The keeper found himself as Nicolas Schmid's number two during his maiden campaign with the Blues, but still registered three outings in all competitions. His current terms are set to expire in 2026.