The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window is officially underway and clubs across the Premier League and EFL can start the business.

It’s expected to be an intriguing summer at Fratton Park, with signings and departures on the cards as the Blues prepare for their second-successive Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have already been a number of names linked with a switch to PO4 since the season’s conclusion, although many have rubbished.

With the shutters now off, there has been plenty of transfer gossip and speculation doing the round across the Championship.

Here are all the latest headlines involving Pompey’s second-tier rivals

Norwich near Grimshaw move

Norwich City are closing in on their first summer signing, with Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw nearing a move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports have claimed the 27-year-old is set for a £600,000 swap to Carrow Road following the Pilgrims’ relegation to League One.

Should talks progress well, the shot-stopper will undergo a medical this week as the Canaries look to revamp their goalkeeping department.

Grimshaw spent just one season at Home Park, having joined Argyle in August 2024 for a similar fee from Blackpool.

The former Manchester City youth talent made just 22 appearances during his stint in Devon after falling out of favour under Miron Muslic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The keeper made just three appearances under the Austria boss, who utilised Connor Hazard between the sticks.

Grimshaw kept just one clean sheet during his time at Home Park, which came during Plymouth’s 1-0 win over Pompey in November.

It’s not the only deal which Norwich are closing in on, with the Canaries set to announce the appointment of Liam Manning. Terms have reportedly been agreed with Bristol City over the head coach, who led the Robins to a play-off finish last season.

QPR to reject Spanish bid

Spanish side Espanyol have lodged a £5m bid for QPR midfielder Jonathan Varane, according to West London Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The La Liga outfit are keen to bring the 23-year-old back to Europe this summer after spending just a season in England.

The R’s signed the Frenchman for £875,000 in July 2024 from Sporting Gijon and amassed 39 appearances in what was a frustrating start to life in the Championship.

Despite the Loftus Road side potentially earning £4m on Varane, they are expected to reject the offer, with the central midfielder only a year into his long-term contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After missing Pompey’s 2-1 triumph agaunst QPR in October, Varane featured in their loss at Fratton Park in late February.

Blades back for McBurnie

Oli McBurnie. | Getty Images

Sheffield United are reportedly eyeing a shock move for Oli McBurnie.

Transfer correspondent Alan Nixon has claimed the Blades are looking to reunite with the striker this summer, who left Las Palmas following their La Liga relegation last term.

Swansea City and Hull City have been linked with the 28-year-old already during the close season as speculation grows over his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McBurnie arrived at Bramall Lane for a reported £17.5m in 2019, where he spent four years and scored 29 goals in 159 appearances. He departed Chris Wilder’s side last July to make the shock move to La Liga.

Your next Pompey read: Axed Portsmouth striker Kusini Yengi dealt further blow by Socceroos boss Tony Popovic