Preparation and planning for the summer transfer window will be well underway behind the scenes at Fratton Park as Pompey prepare for their second season in the Championship.

After finishing 16th, there’s no doubt John Mousinho will want to progress higher up the table to avoid another potential relegation battle.

Although there is still a few weeks to go before the market opens for business, there have been a number of names linked with moves to PO4 this summer.

Crystal Palace’s Hindolo Mustapha, Sunderland midfielder Nectar Triantis, Sutton United defender Jack Taylor as well as Abdoulie Manneh from Swedish side Mjallby are all reportedly on the Blues’ radar.

But with plenty of activity expected in the transfer window, we penned the question: ‘Who would you want to see Pompey realistically sign this summer’ to the Fratton faithful on social media.

Here’s who supporters want to see arrive ahead of next term.

Your next Pompey read: Crystal Palace confirm emotional departure of former Portsmouth favourite after 13-year stay at Selhurst Park

1 . Players Fratton faithful want to see Pompey sign this summer. From left: Ethan Erhahon, Hector Kyprianou, Jamal Lowe, John Swift. | National World. Photo Sales

2 . Rob Atkinson - Bristol City No surprises here. Loved by supporters during his loan spell in the second half of the season and fans want to see him back this summer. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Ryan Ledson - Preston North End The 27-year-old was one of eight players to be released by Preston following their 20th-placed finish in the Championship. Would add plenty of experience to Pompey’s midfield. | Getty Images Photo Sales