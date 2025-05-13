Former Pompey favourite and acadamy graduate Joel Ward is leaving Crystal Palace after 13 years

Pompey are yet to announce their retained list as the wait goes on to see which out-of-contract members of John Mousinho’s squad will be staying or going.

But there is one former Fratton Park youth product who will definitely be on the lookout for a new home this summer, after it was confirmed he will be departing his current Premier League employers.

Although the top flight still has two games remaining, Crystal Palace have confirmed Joel Ward’s 13-year stay at Selhurst Park will come to an emotional conclusion when his deal expires in June.

The right-back is currently the longest-serving member of Oliver Glasner’s squad after initially signing for the club following his Fratton Park departure in 2012.

After winning promotion from the Championship in his first campaign in south London, the defender has been an ever-present during the Eagles’ stay in the Premier League.

This has seen Ward total 364 appearances in all competitions for Crystal Palace in an impeccable Selhurst Park career.

The 35-year-old could still bow out on a high, with Glasner’s men preparing for an FA Cup final appearance against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

But ahead of the Eagles’ big day out at Wembley, the club have confirmed the 35-year-old’s time will come to an end once the season is over.

What Joe Ward said after Crystal Palace exit confirmed

Speaking after his departure was confirmed, Ward said: ‘For me, it’s been a huge privilege to wear this shirt, to represent this club.

‘It’s been an incredible journey with so many fond memories, so many incredible moments – moments that will live on in my mind for the rest of my life.

‘Obviously, I came from somewhere else. But I’ve been a part of this club and a part of the furniture for so long that I’d like to think I’m part of the family. This isn’t ‘goodbye’ - it’s merely a ‘see you later.’

Injuries have hampered Ward’s final campaign with Palace. Indeed, he registered only his first Premier League appearance of the season in April following a long-term calf issue.

A cameo off the bench against Brighton last month represents the club captain’s only league outing, with the full-back making just two match-day squads since.

After this weekend’s FA Cup final, the Eagles face Wolves at Selhurst Park before rounding off the season with a trip to champions Liverpool at Anfield.

A return to Fratton Park unlikely for Joel Ward

Joel Ward came through the ranks at Fratton Park.

It’s been a spectacular stay in south London for Ward, who left Pompey in the summer of 2012 after rising through the youth system at PO4 along with Marlon Pack and Matt Ritchie.

After making his debut in August 2009, the talented Emsworth lad amassed 96 outings for the Blues and scored a memorable equaliser against Southampton in 2011.

It’s highly unlikely Ward will reunite with former team-mates Pack and Ritchie at Fratton Park this summer, though, with Pompey well-stocked at right-back.

Currently, Terry Devlin and Jordan Williams are contracted on the south coast beyond this term. Meanwhile, Zak Swanson could have a 12-month option exercised on his current deal - which is set to expire this summer.

