Pompey will be widening their transfer search as they look to add to their ranks this summer

Pompey will be widening their horizons in the transfer window this summer.

While John Mousinho will continue to add to his squad using traditional domestic means, there will also be a significant number of arrivals from the continent.

However, the Fratton Park outfit aren’t the only Championship side exploring that option. Indeed, the Blues boss recently revealed his admiration with the deals conducted by Preston North End over recent transfer windows.

Mousinho believes the Lilywhites have enjoyed a lot of success in uncovering fresh talent, with the likes of Jeppe Okkels, Stefan Thordarson, Mads Frokjaer and Milutin Osmajic arriving in recent years.

So there is no-one better than knowing that area of the market than current PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom, who has bought into that strategy following his appointment last autumn.

However, the North End head coach has made it clear that searching for stars in Scandinavian outposts does of course pose an element of risk.

Speaking to our sister paper, the Lancashire Evening Post, he said: ‘Adapting to this league and the physicality and speed - anyone who has seen the Danish league, and any Scandinavian league if I’m honest, it’s really heavy on the tactics and really passive without the ball. Then, it’s a big, big difference when you come to the Championship.

‘Steffy and Jeppe (Okkels) are seeing that. It’s a huge difference. Add to that twice as many games and it’s a big culture shift. Not only moving to a different country, but the actual job you are employed to do is totally different.’

Pompey’s recent foreign transfer history

Pompey have experience in scowering the continent for promising assets and have some joy, too, with Nico Schmid proving a revelation in his maiden campaign in England.

Nicolas Schmid. | National World

The goalkeeper, who arrived at Fratton Park as a 400,000 euro capture from Austrian side BW Linz last summer, featured 35 times for the Blues in his first season and also solidified himself as Mousinho’s number one.

However, there have also been some deals which simply haven’t worked out. Elias Sorensen signed with some expectation in August and started on a high - scoring on debut against Leeds.

But that would be the only return the 25-year-old had during his time at PO4 and was sold just six months into his three-year deal.

The Australian market has also been somewhere Pompey have delved into, with the likes of Hayden Matthews and Thomas Waddingham signing in January.

Jacob Farrell, Sammy Silvera, Kusini Yengi have arrived in past summer windows, while fellow Aussie Alex Robertson was recruited from Manchester City during Pompey’s title-winning season.

It must be made clear the Blues will not shut the door on bringing in talent from England as Mousinho looks to bolster his squad ahead of their second-successive Championship campaign.

