John Mousinho has pinpointed Championship rivals Preston as an example of how to recruit shrewdly from the continent.

And the Blues boss has underlined his club’s recruitment department will potentially be looking to travel the same path as the Lilywhites this summer.

There’s been a strong focus on the Australian market at PO4 over the past couple of seasons, with Kusini Yengi, Jacob Farrell, Hayden Matthews and Thomas Waddingham recruited from the A-League.

Meanwhile, Guinean Abdoulaye Kamara came in via Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund with keeper Nico Schmid arriving from Austrian side BW Linz last summer.

Preston work on the continent has been extensive in recent years, with their recruits making an impact on the Championship.

Dane Mads Frokjaer has seen the goals and assists flow since joining from Odense two years ago, while his countryman Emil Riis has been among the goals this season.

In terms of goals, it’s been a similar story for controversial Montenegrin Milutin Osmajic, while Icelandic midfielder Stefan Thordarson scored the winner against Pompey last weekend.

Those players have been signed for fees ranging from £700,000 to £2m, which broadly appears to be the level of spending the Blues will look towards if they remain in the Championship this season.

Preston North End’s Euro success

‘We’ve seen the amount of foreign players in the Championship. Whether you like it or not, we’ve seen it’s a good market to explore.

‘You have to get it right, though.

‘We’re looking everywhere and you have to look everywhere for players.

‘If you look at our opponents last weekend, they’ve had a lot of success from bringing players in from overseas recently who are really affecting the team.

‘So I think we definitely need to do the same and at least have an eye on it. If it’s not an option then absolutely fine.’