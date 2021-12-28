It comes after reports surfaced linking the Blues to the central defender as their transfer hunt intensifies.

The Fratton Park boss admitted the 26-year-old was a player he was certainly aware off as he looks to bolster his options next month.

But he refused to be drawn further on his interest in the former Huddersfield and Kilmarnock player, citing respect for Cheltenham and their manager Michael Duff.

The Robins skipper’s contract expires at the end of the season – which opens the door for a cut-price deal to be struck in January or a free transfer to be agreed in the summer.

Meanwhile, Boyle’s ability to play out from the back and his aerial prowess are factors which will entice Cowley as he looks to add defensive reinforcements following injuries to key personnel in that department this term.

But despite this, respect to the player’s current employers remains at the forefront of Cowley’s mind.

Pompey have been linked with a move fro Cheltenhem Town's Will Boyle. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

When asked by The News about Boyle, Cowley initially said: ‘Yeah, Will is a player that we’re very aware of.

‘He had a fantastic season last year and did very well at the beginning of this year.

‘He’s a Cheltenham player and I have a lot of respect for Cheltenham and Michael Duff and what they’ve achieved at that football club.’

Boyle was a member of the Robins squad that won promotion from League Two last season.

The defender continued his tremendous form into this campaign, being an integral part of the side that lost only two of their opening eight third-tier games.

But since then he’s only appeared once due to injury.

Cowley explained how he’s keeping an eye on his progress but reaffirmed to desire not to talk about another club’s player.

He continued: ‘Will has had a long-term injury but, again, he’s a player at another club.

‘I wouldn’t like managers of other clubs talking about my players publicly and, as a consequence, I wouldn’t be so disrespectful to speak about other players at other clubs, at this time.

‘I wouldn’t want to be disrespectful to Michael or Cheltenham by speaking about any of his players.’