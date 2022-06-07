But while potential sales of Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis could help boost his transfer kitty, it will pale into insignificance when compared to previous sales at Fratton Park.

Lassana Diarra’s move to Real Madrid in December 2008 represents the most expensive player to leave Fratton Park ever at £20m, while Glen Johnson’s switch to Liverpool the following summer came close at £17.5m.

We recently looked at how Pompey’s most expensive signing ever compared to each League One club.

Now we turn our attention to the highest received fee for a player,

Here’s how the Blues’ £20m exit compares to their rivals’ most valuable departures

1. Morecambe - Carl Baker Estimated fee received: £225,000; Departed to: Stockport; Year: 2008. Photo: Stu Forster

2. Forest Green - Ethan Pinnock Estimated fee received: £500,000; Departed to: Barnsley; Year: 2017. Photo: Marc Atkins

3. Lincoln - Gareth Ainsworth Estimated fee received: £500,000; Departed to: Port Vale; Year: 1997. Photo: John Gichigi

4. Shrewsbury - Ryan Woods Estimated fee received: £1m; Departed to: Brentford; Year: 2015. Photo: Michael Regan