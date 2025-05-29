The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

The transfer window is just a matter of days away from getting underway and it’s expected to be another busy close season for Pompey.

With the market opening its doors on Sunday for 10 days, it will then slam shut on June 10 for six days. The shutters will then come off on June 16 and clubs can conduct business for the remainder of the summer until deadline day on September 1.

There's set to be plenty of activity throughout the window at Fratton Park, with incomings and outgoings on the cards.

Ahead of the market’s opening this weekend, transfer gossip and speculation are doing the rounds across the Championship.

Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues’ rivals.

Duo battle for Louie Barry

Birmingham City and Derby County are in battle to sign Aston Villa sensation Louie Barry.

GiveMeSport have claimed the 21-year-old has been made available for another loan move this summer, which has put a number of Championship clubs on high alert.

The former Barcelona youth star enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign with Stockport in League One, scoring 16 goals in 28 appearances.

After being recalled in January, the attacking midfielder joined Hull City on loan but registered just four outings after suffering a season-ending injury in February.

Now Barry is set for another temporary move away from Villa Park, with Birmingham and Derby leading the pursuit for the young talent, who is also being reportedly eyed by Coventry and West Brom.

After joining Aston Villa in 2021, the Baggies youth product has spent loan spells with Ipswich, Swindon, MK Dons, Salford, Stockport and Hull as he continues his first-team development.

Baggies battle for Bello

West Brom are reportedly in the hunt for LASK defender George Bello, according to Football Insider.

The Baggies are believed to be interested in the left-back, who is said to be valued at £1m by the Austrian outfit.

The article claims Scottish Premiership side Rangers have been long-time admirers of the 23-year-old, having tracked his progress for the past three years and are now ready to make a swoop.

However, West Brom are looking to hijack a move for Bello this summer, who is now entering the final 12 months of his deal.

The search continues for Tony Mowbray’s successor at the Hawthorns, with Pompey boss John Mousinho previously tipped with the role. The Blues head coach subsequently rubbished any links and remains committed to the Fratton Park project.

Coventry face battle for Rudoni

Jack Rudoni. | Getty Images

Sheffield United are the latest side to enter the race to sign Coventry City ace Jack Rudoni.

EFL Analysis have claimed the Blades are looking to raid the Sky Blues for the 23-year-old, who is in high demand this summer.

Last week it emerged Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United are looking at the attacking midfielder, who is also of interest to Southampton and Leicester City.

Rudoni scored nine goals and registered 12 assists in his maiden season for Frank Lampard’s men, who finished fifth in the Championship.

The former AFC Wimbledon ace featured against Pompey in both meetings with the Sky Blues and assisted Jamie Paterson for the late winner against Mousinho’s men in April’s 1-0 win.

