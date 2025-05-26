Rob Atkinson featured 15 times for Pompey during his loan spell in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s chances of signing Rob Atkinson this summer could take another new twist amid speculation over Liam Manning’s Bristol City future.

Strong reports emerged on Sunday evening suggesting the Robins boss is closing in on a move to fellow Championship side Norwich City, who continue their search for Johannes Hoff Thorup’s successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol Live have claimed the Ashton Gate outfit haven’t received an enquiry for the 39-year-old’s services but are braced for an approach within the next 24 hours.

Manning, who was previously linked with the Fratton Park hot-seat in January 2023, only arrived in BS3 in October 2023 and last term guided the club to their first play-off finish in 17 years.

The former Oxford United and MK Dons boss still has two-years remaining on his current terms with City, but is believed to have an £800,000 release clause in his deal.

Norwich have been on the lookout for a new head coach since mid-April, when they sacked Thorup in the aftermath of their 5-3 defeat to Pompey on Good Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, ex-Blues midfielder Gary O’Neil has reportedly held talks with the Canaries as he looks to return to management following his Wolves axing in December 2024.

Now, Manning, who was born in Norwich, could be closing in on the vacancy - leaving Bristol City shell-shocked after an outstanding Championship campaign.

That could leave Atkinson’s future in the air, too, with the centre-back returning to Ashton Gate following a successful loan stint with Pompey.

After a near two-year injury lay-off, the 26-year-old made the move to Fratton Park in January and impressed, featuring 15 times and playing a crucial role in the Blues’ Championship survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Atkinson hasn't played for Bristol City since February 2023. | Getty Images

Atkinson is yet to appear under Manning for the Robins after initially sustaining an ACL issue in February 2023. Following his return to the fray in November, the former Oxford man was overlooked for a starting spot as Zak Vyner, Luke McNally and Rob Dickie were the preferred options at the heart of the Robins’ defence.

But with the defender heading back to Ashton Gate after a his outstanding Fratton Park spell, speculation is growing over his future as he heads into the final 12 months of his current contract.

John Mousinho on wanting to re-sign Rob Atkinson this summer

Mousinho has made it clear he wants to re-sign Atkinson this summer as he builds his squad ready for Pompey’s second-successive Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘People know what I think of Rob, hence why we tried so hard to get him back for the past four games.

‘He’s been pivotal in us staying in the league, so we’ll see what Bristol City do there.

‘I think there’s a lot of moving parts to that because Bristol City are in the play-off places, but we have a very good relationship with the football club, with (technical director) Brian (Tinnion), Liam (Manning) and the staff there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So that’s something that will naturally evolve from Bristol City’s standpoint over the summer. We’d like to think we’d hopefully be at the front of the queue.

‘There’s almost part of me that wants Rob to go back and play for Bristol City, because he deserves it. There’s also part of me that hopes they decide, like they did in January, that he’s a player that might be able to come here.

‘I think, whatever happens with Rob, I hope he plays next year and he does really well - hopefully that’s for us.’