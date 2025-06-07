Pompey announced their retained list more than two weeks ago as John Mousinho began his preparations for next season.
But the Blues’ quintet aren’t the only players on the lookout for new homes ahead of the 2025-26 term.
In fact, there are 25 players who have once called Fratton Park their home who have since been released from their respective clubs.
1. The 25 former Pompey players who have been released this summer.
From left: Ryan Tunnicliffe, Marcus Harness, Andre Green, Louis Dennis. | National World.
2. Tom Davies - Tranmere Rovers
The much-travelled 2016-17 League Two title winner is on the lookout for a fresh start after Tranmere Rovers opted against renewing his deal. The skipper made 148 appearances during a four-year stay at Prenton Park but has been told he is free to leave this summer. | Bluepitch Media / Joe Pepler
3. Asmir Begovic - Everton
The 37-year-old keeper will leave Everton upon the conclusion of their Premier League season. | Getty Images
4. Ellis Harrison - MK Dons
The former Pompey striker is one of three players to leave MK Dons upon the expiry of his contract. The 31-year-old forward has spent the second half of the season on loan at League Two play-off finalists Walsall. Harrison scored 20 goals in 81 appearances for the Blues. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.