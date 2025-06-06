Abdoulie Manneh has been in Pompey’s radar this summer as they look for attacking reinforcements

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s interest in hot-shot Gambia forward Abdoulie Manneh has come to a reluctant end.

The Blues’ admiration for the 20-year-old front man, who currently plies his trade for Swedish top-flight side Mjallby AIF, remains very much intact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But The News understands there’s a growing acceptance within the corridors of power at Fratton Park that the £4.2m-rated attacker’s talents will see him swap the Allsvenskan for a club in one of Europe’s top leagues.

With eight goals from 31 league appearances for Mjallby following a successful trial in 2024, Premier League clubs have also been alerted to Manneh’s potential. Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley and Wolves are among those who have been credited with an interest in the former Wallidan forward who has been dubbed one of Africa’s hottest young stars. Meanwhile, Greek giants Olympiacos are also said to be keen on a player currently on international duty with Gambia as they prepare to face Equatorial Guinea (today) and Uganda on Monday.

Pompey’s knowledge of the sort of money that would be needed to lure Manneh away from the remaining two-and-a-half years of his current contract with the Swedish league leaders has not put them off continuing to monitor the player’s progress. They are also aware that both Mjallby and the player are open to offers.

But with his stock rising in Europe, they begrudgingly know they’ll not be able to match what club’s higher up the ladder will be able to offer the exciting prospect, who can play in various positions across the front line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, their only remaining hope is that a Premier League side follow through their interest with a concrete offer and decide to send him out on loan to perhaps the Championship, where he can adapt to the rigours of English football.

Why Abdoulie Manneh is a player in demand

Manneh’s reputation has risen significantly after his first campaign with Mjallby produced two goals in 21 league appearances.

Indeed, since the 2025 Allsvenskan kicked off in March, the Gambia international has scored six goals in 13 appearances. He’s also chipped in with three assists - attacking numbers that have seen his Hällevik-based employers move three points clear at the top of the Allsvenskan standings.

Last season, Mjallby finished fifth in the table - 15 points off eventual league winners Malmo - while their last league title came six years ago in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manneh’s ability to play across numerous positions across the front line also makes him a sought-after commodity, while no other player in the Swedish top-flight has had more shots on target this term.

Pompey want attacking reinforcements this summer

Kusini Yengi was part of a Socceroos training camp that was held in Abu Dhabi in the build up to this month's World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia | Getty Images

Pompey are keen to add to their attacking ranks over the summer so that they can build on last season’s 16th-place Championship finish.

That desire has been necessitated by the impending exit of Kusini Yengi on a free transfer and the loan departures of Mark O’Mahony, Adil Aouchiche and Kaide Gordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Saydee has also been told he is free to leave Fratton Park during the close season, with Paddy Lane also someone head coach John Mousinho is prepared to let go in order to build a squad capable of challenging higher up the Championship.

Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy and Callum Lang are expected to be the Blues’ main attacking threats next term. However, additional quality and cover is anticipated to arrive in order to bolster competition in Pompey’s forward department.

Former Pompey favourite Jamal Lowe was linked with a return to the south coast on Friday as current employer Sheffield Wednesday experience financial difficulties.