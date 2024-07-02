After announcing three new signings last week - plus Marlon Pack’s contract renewal - the Blues started July by welcoming another new addition to the fold.

Middlesbrough winger Sammy Silvera has arrived on a season-long to bolster Pompey’s attacking options ahead of their Championship return. The Australia international is highly-rated at the Riverside Stadium. But with competition for places at Boro set to intensify this season, the decision to grant the 23-year-old a loan move to aid his development was sanctioned.

Pompey will hope to maximise Silvera’s obvious potential at Fratton Park - something they’ve mastered in recent seasons with the likes of Abu Kamara, Alex Robertson and Di’Shon Bernard during their PO4 loans.

But what exactly will Kusini Yengi’s Socceroos team-mate bring to the table at Fratton Park? How will he fit into John Mousinho’s system? And what’s going to get supporters off their seats when he’s on the ball?

Well, once again, we’ve enlisted the help of PFSA Level 2 technical scout & performance analyst - plus social media influencer and Pompey fan - @SonStats to find out. Here’s his breakdown of the exciting 23-year-old’s game.

Player profile Age: 23 (25/10/2000). Height: 5'7" (1.73m). Weight: 69kg (152lbs). Listed previous clubs: Western Sydney Wanderers, Central Coast Mariners, Newcastle Jets, Middlesbrough. Nationality: Australian. Preferred foot: Right. Natural position: LW (can also play RW, AM and CF).

Strengths Strong with both feet: Even though Silvera is a natural right-footer he's also very strong on his left foot, this can make him very hard to read for defenders. Versatile - A natural left-winger but capable of playing in all of the front four positions. Speed: Quickness can make him a huge threat in periods of transition. Ball-carrying - Strong in dribbling/progressive runs, often threatening in 1v1s.