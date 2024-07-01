Done deal - Portsmouth seal eye-catching transfer of Middlesbrough winger
The Blues have completed their fifth piece of transfer business this summer in the shape of the Aussie winger.
Pompey have pounced to seal an eye-catching piece of business, to land the exciting 23-year-old for the 2024-35 campaign.
The News understands Silvera is an option who was pursued last summer, before Boro eventually won the race for the Socceroo’s signature.
The London-born talent bagged six goals from 42 appearances, with 16 of those outings starts for Michael Carrick’s men.
That followed on from Silvera hitting eight goals and supplying seven assists as Central Coast Mariners were crowned A-League champions in the 2022-23 campaign.
The six-cap international brings a reputation for direct running and the ability to chip in with spectacular goals, while predominantly operating from the left flank.
Silvera’s capture continues a strong start to the transfer window for Pompey, with five deals now sealed.
Barnsley’s Jordan Williams was the first arrival through the door as the transfer window opened last month.
His signing was followed by a trio of deals last week, with a host of sides fended off to land Josh Murphy.
Teen prospect Reuben Swann then came in from non-league AFC Sudbury, with keeper Jordan Archer arriving to offer competition for Will Norris.
