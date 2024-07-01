Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have landed Sammy Silvera on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough.

The Blues have completed their fifth piece of transfer business this summer in the shape of the Aussie winger.

Pompey have pounced to seal an eye-catching piece of business, to land the exciting 23-year-old for the 2024-35 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News understands Silvera is an option who was pursued last summer, before Boro eventually won the race for the Socceroo’s signature.

The London-born talent bagged six goals from 42 appearances, with 16 of those outings starts for Michael Carrick’s men.

That followed on from Silvera hitting eight goals and supplying seven assists as Central Coast Mariners were crowned A-League champions in the 2022-23 campaign.

The six-cap international brings a reputation for direct running and the ability to chip in with spectacular goals, while predominantly operating from the left flank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silvera’s capture continues a strong start to the transfer window for Pompey, with five deals now sealed.

Pompey have signed Middlesbrough's Sammy Silvera on loan for the season | Portsmouth FC

Barnsley’s Jordan Williams was the first arrival through the door as the transfer window opened last month.

His signing was followed by a trio of deals last week, with a host of sides fended off to land Josh Murphy.