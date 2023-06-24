That’s the verdict of The News’ Jordan Cross, who believes there’s big business yet to be done by the Blues as they target a route back to the Championship next season.

Head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes have already welcomed six new faces to the Fratton Park ranks during the transfer window, giving fans good reason to be positive after a ninth-placed finish last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Pompey targeting 9-10 new signings this summer, more new arrivals are still to come. That will more than likely include a right-winger and an attacking midfielder who can add some much-needed creativity to the Blues’ play.

And with that in mind, Cross believes the Blues will up the ante on what’s been secured up until now – particularly as two of the positions will have a massive bearing on what Mousinho’s side produce in front of goal next season.

Speaking on the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Cross said: ‘You can debate the signings (to date) individually, about their roles at Pompey, whether they’re starters or back-up, but it’s good business, encouraging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s a good feeling about Pompey off the back of it, although I would hasten to add, I think the premium signings, with the exception of Scully, are still to come.

Colby Bishop, centre, was Pompey's premium signing last summer - and the Blues will be looking to sign players of his ilk this transfer window, too, as they look to win promotion back to the Championship.

‘I think the hardest business, those attacking positions, are the hardest to fill and I think there’s some big business from Pompey still to be done if they’re going to be contenders next season.

‘I’m not saying there’s a multi-million pound player coming in any time soon. It’s just that the players who cost the big bucks are the attacking players and, on that note, Pompey need an 8/10 (position-wise) and they need a decent winger.

‘Gavin Whyte is continually mentioned, coming out of the Championship and is an international player with decent pedigree. They’re the ones who cost the big bucks, the bigger bucks, so that’s what is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘With respect, I don’t think many people knew much about Ben Stevenson before Wednesday evening - a defensive midfielder who has come in as a back-up. Although he’s going to be a useful signing, he’s not going to be one to excite supporters.

‘It’s the forward-thinking players who are going to get people really buzzing.

‘On that note, Scully is the one that probably excites me now. Saydee is going to be useful. He’s clearly a back-up so he’s not necessarily going to get the juices flowing on that front.