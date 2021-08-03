Connor Ogilvie. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

The Blues last night completed a deal to sign former Gillingham left-back Connor Ogilvie.

The signing of Ogilvie, who made 51 appearances for the Gills last season, will leave Brown facing a fight to tie down his spot in defence for the forthcoming League One campaign.

However, the former Bristol Rovers man is adamant the increased competition will only help him improve his bid to maintain a place in the side.

In his three previous seasons at the Fratton Park, Brown has vied to make the left-back position his own, with the likes of Brandon Haunstrup, loanees Steve Seddon and Cam Pring, and most recently Charlie Daniels battling him for the role.

Cowley also made teenage left-back Liam Vincent, 18, his first Blues signing earlier this summer.

Although, the former Bromley youngster is seen as a player for the future rather than one who will provide additional first-team competition immediately.

The arrival of Ogilvie, on the back of 51 appearances for the Blues’ League One rivals Gillingham last term, will see him push with Brown for a starting spot.

Pompey's Lee Brown. Picture: Joe Pepler

But with 107 Pompey outings under his belt since joining the club in the summer of 2018, Brown is relishing any competition for a place in Cowley's side.

The Blues defender said: ‘He (Danny Cowley) will be bringing someone in, that’s football, I’ve had competition throughout my whole career and it is what it is.

‘Competition is healthy, really healthy, it pushes everyone on a little bit further.

‘Look, I want the competition, I think it’s really healthy. It brings the best out of me.

‘I’ve had it my whole career, I think every player has, and it’s good.

‘It doesn’t concern me, I sort of want it in a way. It is what it is.

‘All I can do is prepare myself in the best possible way and try to improve everyday.'

Brown completed the full 90 minutes as Pompey wrapped up a 2-0 pre-season victory over Championship side Peterborough at Fratton Park on Saturday.

It was the first time fans had been back in PO4 since December last year, with 4,077 turning out.

And Brown says having supporters back is another major motivator for himself and the squad.

He added: ‘It makes so much difference (fans returning). The banter with the crowd - it’s all just so much better.

‘It’s massive, in League One to get 19,000 a week, it’s massive.

'You can see, just by Saturday, it gives you that little bit of an edge.