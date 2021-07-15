Certainly, from what we have seen so far from Gassan Ahadme, he has impressed.

The Norwich striker only linked up with Pompey a day before their second pre-season friendly of the summer against the Hawks last Saturday.

An attribute that is paramount to the Pompey head coach when recruiting players is that they must be hungry to learn and willing to put in the hard graft.

Judging by Adahme how has described himself in the past, he meets that criteria.

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as the consummate professional given the lifestyle and work ethic he has.

Gassan Ahadme in action for Pompey against the Hawks. Picture: Paul Collins

And speaking to Norwich's website shortly after moving to Carrow Road from Spanish amateur side Gimnastic de Manresa in 2019, Ahadme sees that sort of dedication in himself.

He said: 'I'm quite tall and am not very quick, so I would say I’m a bit like a target man.

‘But I also like to be quick on the floor as well, and use my skills to draw players towards me.

‘I like the Brazilian style of play because they are skilful, but I also idolise Cristiano Ronaldo and I see my reflection in him a bit.

'He works really hard, and has made himself into the player that he is, which is why I really like him.’

For someone who made only six appearances on loan at Spanish outfit Real Oviedo last season, Ahadme hardly looked short of match practice against the Hawks.

All three of his goals were fine finishes as the Moroccan-born marksman rounded off his hat-trick in only 26 minutes.

Paul Doswell could do little more than watch from dugout and take his hat off to Ahadme as he run riot.

Speaking after the game, the Hawks boss heaped praise on the 20-year-old and believes he has the ability to cause plenty of defences problems.

Doswell said: ‘Talking to Danny, the boy they've got in up-front, he got a hat-trick.

‘He is at a Premier League club at the moment and that shows the level.