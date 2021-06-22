Clark Robertson has today joined Pompey on a two-year deal. Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

As revealed by The News earlier today, the central defender joins on a free transfer from Rotherham to become Danny Cowley’s second signing of the summer.

The 27-year-old has signed a two-year deal and will be present for Monday’s return to pre-season training.

Robertson had also been pursued by former club Aberdeen and linked with interest from Israel, but has opted for Fratton Park.

He joins ex-Bromley left-back Luke Vincent in arriving on the south coast since the season ended as Cowley strives to overhaul his playing squad.

The former Scotland under-21 international has also played for Aberdeen, Blackpool and Rotherham.

