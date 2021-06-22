Portsmouth unveil Clark Robertson as Danny Cowley's second signing after beating off Aberdeen
Pompey have announced the signing of Clark Robertson.
As revealed by The News earlier today, the central defender joins on a free transfer from Rotherham to become Danny Cowley’s second signing of the summer.
The 27-year-old has signed a two-year deal and will be present for Monday’s return to pre-season training.
Robertson had also been pursued by former club Aberdeen and linked with interest from Israel, but has opted for Fratton Park.
He joins ex-Bromley left-back Luke Vincent in arriving on the south coast since the season ended as Cowley strives to overhaul his playing squad.
The former Scotland under-21 international has also played for Aberdeen, Blackpool and Rotherham.
