Portsmouth v Gillingham recap as the Blues entertain in EFL Trophy
And included in the match-day squad is several Academy youngsters who will be keen to earn some much-needed first-team minutes to aid their development.
Keep up to date with all the action here as the Blues look to maintain their unbeaten start in this year’s competition.
Pompey v Gillingham
Key Events
- Toni Anjorin gives Pompey an 11th-minute lead
- Jonny Williams with the equaliser for Gillingham on the stroke of half-time
- Ben Stevenson restores Pompey’s lead immediately after the break
- Kusini Yengi hands the Blues a two-goal cushion with bullet header
- Kamara adds a fourth
- Towler scores on his return
Welcome back to Fratton Park
Welcome to our live coverage of Pompey v Gillingham in the EFL Trophy.
The Pompey starting line-up and bench
Schofield, Swanson, Raggett, Towler, Sparkes, Stevenson, Anjorin, Whyte, Yengi, Kamara, Saydee. Subs: Oluwayemi, Morrell, Rafferty, Shaughnessy, Jewitt-White, Moottoh, Aston.
G/illingham line-up
Morris, Clark, Ehmer, Williams, Nichols, Jefferies, Malone, Clarke, Ogie, Orji, Macarthur. Subs: Turner, Masterson, Sithole, Chambers, Gale, Giles, Skipper.
Towler back
Crowd
There’s a decent crowd at Fratton Park tonight, with the club opening the Fratton to to accommodate the interest. South Stand is normally the only stand available to home fans for these group games.
Kusini Yengi return
Fratton favourite Kusini Yengi is back in the team after an ankle injury. The Aussie made a cameo appearance from the bench against Port Vale. Tonight’s game is his first start since Forest Green in the EFL Cup in August.
The teams are out
We’re closing in on kick-off.
Game has started
Gillingham kick off and are attacking the Fratton End.
Formation
The back four is what you’d expect - Swanson, Raggett, Towler and Sparkes.
It’s a midfield two of Stevenson and Anjorin.
Whyte, Yengi and Kamara are further forward.
Saydee is leading the line.