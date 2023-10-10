News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth v Gillingham recap as the Blues entertain in EFL Trophy

Pompey entertain League Two Gillingham in the EFL Trophy at Fratton Park tonight.
By Mark McMahon
Published 10th Oct 2023, 19:26 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 21:50 BST
John Mousinho has made six changes to the side that beat Port Vale in League One on Saturday.

And included in the match-day squad is several Academy youngsters who will be keen to earn some much-needed first-team minutes to aid their development.

Keep up to date with all the action here as the Blues look to maintain their unbeaten start in this year’s competition.

Pompey v Gillingham

19:24 BST

Welcome back to Fratton Park

Welcome to our live coverage of Pompey v Gillingham in the EFL Trophy.

19:27 BST

19:30 BST

The Pompey starting line-up and bench

Schofield, Swanson, Raggett, Towler, Sparkes, Stevenson, Anjorin, Whyte, Yengi, Kamara, Saydee. Subs: Oluwayemi, Morrell, Rafferty, Shaughnessy, Jewitt-White, Moottoh, Aston.

19:32 BST

G/illingham line-up

Morris, Clark, Ehmer, Williams, Nichols, Jefferies, Malone, Clarke, Ogie, Orji, Macarthur. Subs: Turner, Masterson, Sithole, Chambers, Gale, Giles, Skipper.

19:34 BST

Towler back

19:40 BST

Crowd

There’s a decent crowd at Fratton Park tonight, with the club opening the Fratton to to accommodate the interest. South Stand is normally the only stand available to home fans for these group games.

19:43 BST

Kusini Yengi return

Fratton favourite Kusini Yengi is back in the team after an ankle injury. The Aussie made a cameo appearance from the bench against Port Vale. Tonight’s game is his first start since Forest Green in the EFL Cup in August.

19:43 BST

The teams are out

We’re closing in on kick-off.

19:45 BST

Game has started

Gillingham kick off and are attacking the Fratton End.

19:48 BST

Formation

The back four is what you’d expect - Swanson, Raggett, Towler and Sparkes.

It’s a midfield two of Stevenson and Anjorin.

Whyte, Yengi and Kamara are further forward.

Saydee is leading the line.

