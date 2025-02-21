The challenge for John Mousinho’s side is to record three wins in a row for the first time this season.

But Marti Cifuentes’ side are a different prospect to the struggling side faced at Loftus Road, with 10 wins from 17 seeing the the Londoners charge away from relegation safety.

There are players returning to fitness like Kusini Yengi and hopefully Freddie Potts, though Callum Lang has been ruled out for the season.

Here’s how we think Mousinho will go, as he hunts down another win to ease relegation concerns.

1 . How we think Pompey will line up at Fratton Park tomorrow. Pompey predicted line-up for QPR | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . GK Nicolas Schmid A critical stop to save points seems to arrive in most games, with the Austrian now emerging as one of his team's standout performers this season. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . RB Zak Swanson Repaid his manager's faith in him after Cardiff struggles, with a decent Oxford showing as Pompey kept a clean sheet. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

4 . CB Hayden Matthews Pompey career is now firmly up and running after starring Oxford display. More of the same please. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales