Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday: Owls captain Barry Bannan describes decision to perform fixture U-turn a 'shambles'

The Scot believes authorities have once more failed to take the fans into consideration, with many having already booked travel and accommodation for the Fratton Park fixture.

This week the call was made to return the televised League One game to it’s original date of Tuesday, December 7 (kick-off 7.45pm).

That’s after match was recently pushed back 24 hours in order for Sky Sports to broadcast the game live.

Yet, having been given less than three weeks notice to once again make alternative arrangements for the 360-mile round trip to the south coast, Bannan believes Wednesday supporters have been harshly treated.

Although, he still expects them to descend on Fratton Park in their thousands to cheer on Darren Moore’s side.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Bannan said: ‘It doesn't change a great deal for us as players. It is just recovery time for the following game on the Saturday.

‘The fans are the most important people in football.

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

‘They are spending their hard-earned money and are trying to get it back - if they are lucky to get it back.

‘It’s a bit of a shambles and you feel for them.

‘But hopefully they can get it sorted and we know when it comes to that game and, no matter what has happened, there will still be a strong following of fans there for us.’

The fixture change represents Pompey’s second in the space of 24 hours.

On Thursday it was revealed that the Blues’ trip to Exeter in the Papa John’s Trophy – originally scheduled for Tuesday, November 30 – would need to be held on another date.

That’s after the Grecians were ordered to replay their FA Cup replay against Bradford following a mix-up in the number of substitutions they made during their recent 3-0 win.

That particular Cup game will now take place on November 30, with a mid-December date likely to accommodate the Exeter v Pompey Trophy fixture.

The Blues v Sheffield Wednesday change is because Sky Sports are also showing the league match between MK Dons and Plymouth.