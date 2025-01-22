Portsmouth v Stoke City injury and team news as 14 out

The hosts come in to the game on the back of a comeback win against Middlesbrough. Matt Ritchie scored twice to maintain Pompey's unbeaten record, winning five of their last six games in front of the Fratton Park faithful.

Stoke go into it having drawn 1-1 with West Brom. Nathan Lowe, returning from a loan spell at Walsall, scored to give the Potters the lead but Grady Diangana equalised in the second half. Stoke had to weather a Baggies storm with West Brom boasting 64% possession with 23 shots, but Mark Robins men were able to come away from the West Midlands with a point.

This week, Pompey have been boosted by the news that Conor Shaughnessy is closing in on a return from injury which has had him sidelined since August. Today seems too soon for him, but an appearance at the weekend is a real possibility. That's a welcomed boost given the news they were delivered last week that Paddy Lane would be out for the remainder of the season.

Stoke on the other hand will be without one of their rising stars for the next few weeks with Sol Sidibe set for a spell on the sidelines. The 17-year-old who is the captain of England's youth team has a fracture in his lower back.

Son of former Premier League forward Mamady Sidibe, the midfielder has been given plenty of first-team opportunities this term. He's played 15 games across the Championship, EFL Cup, and the FA Cup, but now they will have to make do without him.

Things are so tight at the lower end of the division that Pompey with a win can overtake Stoke, whilst also boasting a game in hand. Here’s the latest injury details from both camps ahead of an important Championship fixture for both sides at the bottom of the table.

Ibane Bowatt - out The transfer deadline day arrival from Fulham is out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in training back in September.

Paddy Lane - out Paddy Lane came off against Blackburn Rovers last Wednesday. It's been revealed that he will be out for the rest of the season.

Paddy Lane - out (continued) John Mousinho said: 'It's mixed (news) because I feared the worst when he came off the other night. 'I thought it might be his ACL, but it's not the ACL, so it's a very, very similar injury to Joe Morrell's this time last year. 'Hopefully, it's going to be about four months, that's what I'm looking at, but just one of those really unfortunate ones with nobody around him, no-one anywhere near him, and you fear the worst when that happens. 'It requires surgery and hopefully he'll be back fit for the start of pre-season.'