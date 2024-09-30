Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milan Mandaric surveyed Fratton Park and declared: ‘This club gave me the greatest time in my life’.

It represented a rare visit to the club he saved from going out of existence in 1999 and subsequently remained for seven eventful years, which included reaching the Premier League.

Sitting alongside Blues chief executive Andy Cullen, Mandaric wasn’t treated to any goals or a first win of the season, yet he did savour that iconic Fratton Park atmosphere.

Milan Mandaric photographed next to Andy Cullen for Pompey's goalless draw against Sheffield United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And the ever-popular ex-chairman revelled in an emotional reunion which brought back so many cherished memories.

Mandaric told The News: ‘I will never forget that time at Portsmouth, the greatest time in my life. The people loved me, it’s unbelievable.

‘I have been asked many times by the media in the world: What is your favourite club? I don't have to think about it at all, there is only one - that’s Portsmouth.

‘When they ask why, I tell them because I fell in love with their affection for their team. It’s unbelievable how much they care for their team. I was helping their club out for them to be happier.

‘I learnt that anyone like me who comes in and does the right job, while talking to them all the time, gets shown tremendous respect and love. I will never forget that.

‘I came back on Saturday because I wanted to see the fans again. I have been preparing for this for some time. I am full of happiness to see them once again.’

Mandaric spent £4.5m to take Pompey out of administration in July 1999, immediately giving manager Alan Ball the green light to sign five players inside the opening eight days.

Yet it wouldn’t be until four years into his regime when he finally led the Blues to the Premier League under Harry Redknapp in 2002-03.

Pompey remained there and also pulled off the Great Escape in 2005-06, yet he sold up to Sacha Gaydamak in September 2006, later buying Leicester City and then Sheffield Wednesday.

He added: ‘I remember the second or third game at Portsmouth and the Lord Mayor put his arm around me and said “Chairman, when we win on Saturday all next week everyone is happy”.

‘After a few games I saw that, everywhere I went in the city it was “Hey chairman”. They wanted to talk about the game and winning. What an unbelievable club.’