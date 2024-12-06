Portsmouth will look to pick up their first victory on Boxing Day since 2019

Portsmouth will play in front of a sold out away end of more than 2,000 supporters when they make the trip to Hertfordshire to take on Watford on Boxing Day.

John Mousinho’s side begin the Christmas period at the foot of the Championship table and have recently found life hard in the second tier after returning for the first time since 2011/12.

But that doesn’t stop the loyal Pompey fan base from coming out in strong numbers to support their team at Vicarage Road as the Blues look to treat fans to a wonderful day out on their penultimate Championship away game of the calendar year.

Portsmouth have had a difficult time on boxing day in recent years after losing away to Bristol Rovers and drawing at Exeter City in their last two seasons.

In fact, Pompey fans have to go all the way back to December 2019 for their last Boxing Day victory, with goals from Ronan Curtis and Ben Close helping the team to a 2-0 home win over Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

Portsmouth are winless in their last three Boxing Day away matches and have to go even further back to December 2016 when they beat Newport County 3-2 in League Two for their last victory on the road in the festive season.

This December marks a pivotal month in Portsmouth’s hopes of surviving in the Championship and the game against Watford follows a hectic period which sees Mousinho take on the likes of Bristol City, Norwich City, Derby County and Coventry City.

Those not attending the game will be able to follow Portsmouth’s Boxing Day clash with Watford through Sky Sports+ and will also be able to keep tabs on all their rivals at the foot of the league table.

Here is a lowdown on all the games taking place in the Championship on Boxing Day.

Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland (3pm)

Bristol City vs Luton Town (3pm)

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle (3pm)

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday (3pm)

Norwich City vs Millwall (3pm)

Oxford United vs Cardiff City (3pm)

Preston North End vs Hull City (3pm)

Sheffield United vs Burnley (3pm)

Swansea City vs QPR (3pm)

Watford vs Portsmouth (3pm)

Derby County vs West Brom (5.30pm)

Stoke City vs Leeds United (8pm)