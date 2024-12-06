The ex-Portsmouth, Reading and Leeds United forward is expected to be handed a first permanent managerial role

Former Pompey striker Noel Hunt is the 'likely and obvious' choice for the Reading managerial vacancy, according to reports.

The Royals are currently on the lookout for a new head coach to lead the team forward after the high-profile departure of Ruben Selles, who decided to swap a League One promotion push for a Championship relegation battle with strugglers Hull City.

Former Southampton bossSelles led Reading to a 17th place finish in League One last term during a difficult period which was marred by off the pitch issues, player sales and a six-point deduction.

He leaves Reading in sixth position after a strong start to this season, with the team winning nine of their opening 17 league games.

Hunt, who formed part of Pompey League Two title-winning team under Paul Cook - with one goal in 20 appearances during the 2016/17 season - has a long association with Reading. The now 44-year-old scored 33 goals in 145 matches for the Royals after arriving from Dundee United while notably winning the Championship title in 2012.

The three-time Republic of Ireland international, who also played for Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic, retired from football in 2018 to become a coach at his local club Waterford in Ireland.

He was appointed assistant manager to Richie Wellens at Swindon Town in 2018 and continued to work alongside him in South Yorkshire at Doncaster Rovers in 2020.

Hunt returned to Reading in February 2022 to become the team’s senior professional development coach and was briefly named interim manager in April 2023 for five games after Paul Ince’s departure.

The retired striker has worked as the manager of the team’s highly successful under-21 side, which has provided a platform for the majority of the first team at this moment in time as well.

Hunt has worked closely with Selles and often oversaw a number of first-team training sessions while the Spaniard was in charge.

Hunt’s knowledge of Reading, his experience both at other club and with the existing playing staff, makes him a prime candidate to succeed Selles and attempt to continue the club’s recent upturn in fortunes, according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Crook posted on X : ‘ReadingFC legend Noel Hunt a likely and obvious contender to replace Selles. Has worked with a lot of their players as under-23 boss and has the backing of the dressing room. Tough gig as funds will be almost non-existent in January and they are expected to have to sell players.’