Portsmouth winger's absence against Carlisle explained as John Mousinho allays pre-match fears over former Cardiff and Hull ace
Blues boss John Mousinho revealed post-match that the summer signing from Cardiff missed out because of illness.
Many fans on social media questioned the Northern Ireland international’s whereabouts before kick-off, with the 27-year-old not named in the starting XI or on the bench for the Cumbrians’ visit to Fratton Park.
Despite the winger’s struggles to really show the Fratton faithful what he’s capable off, many put his absence down to injury and feared the Ulsterman would be joining Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully in the treatment room.
However, Mousinho dismissed those theories by stating Whyte was sick. He also shared his thoughts on Ryley Towler and Zak Swanson. They, too, two sat out the game – a decision based purely on selection, demonstrating the Blues’ strength and depth this season.
Speaking to The News, Mousinho said: ‘Gavin Whyte was ill – that’s why he missed out.
‘Ryley Towler and Zak Swanson, what can I say, it’s very, very difficult at the minute and I said this in midweek, they don’t deserve to be out of the squad.
‘They probably deserve to be knocking on the door of the team.
‘It’s a tough place, I think, for them but they’ve been really positive. They’ve been in the changing room at the end, trained this morning to make sure they were ready and that’s my message to the lads – they’ve got to be ready to come in.
‘We’ve got so many examples of that happening and we need to see that.’
Pompey extended their lead at the top of the table to three points thanks to Conor Shaughnessy’s stoppage-time winner and Oxford’s draw against Blackpool at the Kassam Stadium.
The Blues will hope Whyte – who is yet to score in his 12 games to date this season – is available for Tuesday night’s trip to Cambridge United as Mousinho & Co aim to tighten their grip on this season’s promotion race.