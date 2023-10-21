Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blues boss John Mousinho revealed post-match that the summer signing from Cardiff missed out because of illness.

Despite the winger’s struggles to really show the Fratton faithful what he’s capable off, many put his absence down to injury and feared the Ulsterman would be joining Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully in the treatment room.

However, Mousinho dismissed those theories by stating Whyte was sick. He also shared his thoughts on Ryley Towler and Zak Swanson. They, too, two sat out the game – a decision based purely on selection, demonstrating the Blues’ strength and depth this season.

Speaking to The News, Mousinho said: ‘Gavin Whyte was ill – that’s why he missed out.

‘Ryley Towler and Zak Swanson, what can I say, it’s very, very difficult at the minute and I said this in midweek, they don’t deserve to be out of the squad.

‘They probably deserve to be knocking on the door of the team.

Gavin Whyte sat out Pompey's 1-0 win against Carlisle at Fratton Park.

‘It’s a tough place, I think, for them but they’ve been really positive. They’ve been in the changing room at the end, trained this morning to make sure they were ready and that’s my message to the lads – they’ve got to be ready to come in.

‘We’ve got so many examples of that happening and we need to see that.’

Pompey extended their lead at the top of the table to three points thanks to Conor Shaughnessy’s stoppage-time winner and Oxford’s draw against Blackpool at the Kassam Stadium.

