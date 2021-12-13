The Pompey midfielder, who us currently on loan at the National League outfit, picked up a hamstring injury in the Magpies’ 3-0 defeat to Barnet last week.

He’s subsequently missed Maidenhead’s past two games – which comes as a blow as Alan Devonshire’s outfit battle for results at the bottom end of the table.

Mingi had been an ever-present in their starting XI after serving a one-match ban for his sending off on his debut against Yeovil.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had strung eight consecutive starts together as he continued his progress from the groin injury which threatened his cut short his Pompey career.

Now he faces another undetermined spell on the sidelines at a time when his stock at York Road was growing and when his time at Maidenhead was coming up for review.

SEE ALSO: Danny Cowley provides Haji Mnoga update that will surprise few after his Bromley nightmare

The 21-year-old’s current loan deal expires in January, leaving Danny Cowley to weigh up recalling him back to Fratton Park or allowing the player to continue his progress with regular football under Devonshire’s guidance.

Pompey youngster Jay Mingi is currently on loan at Maidenhead

At present, Mingi’s return would prove useful, with Clark Robertson, Lee Brown, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Liam Vincent and Jayden Reid all out through injury or sickness.

However, Cowley is expecting Robertson, Brown and Morrell to report back to training this week, while he remains hopeful Tunnicliffe will return before Christmas.

That could pave the way for Mingi, who signed a one-year deal at Fratton Park in the summer following a successful trial, to continue his development at Maidenhead.

The Blues have the option of another year on the former Charlton man’s contract.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron