The left-back has been on loan at Bognor since January, making 14 appearances for Robbie Blake’s side.

However, Pompey have not elected to offer Hughes a deal at the end of his two-year scholarship at Fratton Park.

That has alerted Brighton, where former Blues Academy head of recruitment Dave Wright is based.

Pompey have now recalled Hughes from his Nyewood Lane loan spell, thereby allowing him to link-up with the Seagulls.

Hughes, who is from Lyndhurst, New Forest, arrived at Brighton for a week’s trial this morning.

He is now training with the under-23s as they assess whether to bolster their left-back options with his signature.

The 18-year-old made his Pompey debut in November, featuring at left-back in the 3-0 Papa John’s Trophy success over Crystal Palace Under-21s.

He has been named in five first-team squads this term, including occupying the bench for League One matches against Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday at the end of 2021.

Although Pompey have yet to announce their retained list in respect of their Academy youngsters, The News understands Dan Gifford has been offered a third-year scholarship.

He has impressed during a fine loan spell at the Rocks, where has played alongside Academy team-mate Hughes.

Completing the Pompey trio at Nyewood Lane is Alfie Bridgman, who has registered two goals and an assist in three outings since arriving on loan last month.

Bridgman is another second-year scholar, along with David Setters, Harry Jewitt-White, Conor Manderson and Izzy Kaba.

The future of Jewitt-White is particularly intriguing, with the Wales under-18 international having made five appearances for Pompey, all arriving in the Papa John’s Trophy.

