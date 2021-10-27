The midfielder, on-loan from Fratton Park, scored his first goal for the Magpies as the hosts defeated the Red Dragons 3-2 in front of the visitors’ celebrity owners.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney were in attendance for the first time since their shock November 2020 takeover of the Welsh club.

And the co-owners witnessed a thriller in the National League at York Road, albeit without a fairy-tale ending.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Kane Ferdinand had given United the lead, Pompey’s Mingi doubled the advantage moments later by wriggling free of his marker and firing home from inside the box, following neat play down the wing.

Bryce Hosannah was then shown a straight red card for his challenge on Mingi to reduce Wrexham to 10-men, yet they responded by mounting a stirring comeback.

Paul Mullin reduced the deficit in first-half injury time, before Jordan Davies levelled on 57 minutes with an unstoppable free-kick to make it 2-2.

With the match on a knife edge, it was Alan Devonshire’s side who prevailed as Josh Kelly collected the ball on the half-way line, drove towards goal, and drilled a shot into the bottom corner with 15 minutes remaining.

Jay Mingi scored his first goal for Maidenhead United in front of Hollywood royalty Picture: Portsmouth FC

Mingi, who is on an initial 28-day loan, has already made a sizeable impression at York Road, despite being sent off on his debut earlier this month.

Maidenhead are yet to lose when the central midfielder has donned the white and black shirt, recording three wins and one draw to help them pull away from the National League relegation zone.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron