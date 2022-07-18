The O’s have announced that the game at The Breyer Group Stadium will be streamed live online – and free of charge.

The decision comes after the League Two side suffered complications with the intended match coverage for their game against Spurs under-21s on Saturday.

It was also made prior to this afternoon’s announcement that the match would be played without fans in attendance – an option both clubs agreed upon because of the ongoing heat wave the whole country is experiencing.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 40C in the capital – and the home side made the decision after consulting with their safety advisory group.

A match that kicks off at 7pm, it can be watched via Orient’s website leytonorient.com, with would-be viewers of a Blues persuasion asked to sign up to a One Orient account.

The behind-closed-doors game in east London will be Pompey’s sixth outing this summer as they gear up for their season-opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, July 30.

It will provide Blues supporters with another opportunity to catch their latest signings in action, with most recent additions Joe Pigott and Josh Griffths both starting Saturday’s win at Gillingham.

Pompey head to Leyton Orient tomorrow night for their latest pre-season friendly - and Colby Bishop could make his debut for the Blues

The fixture could also offer the first glimpse of Colby Bishop, with the Accrington man closing in on a permanent move to Fratton Park as he’s set to become boss Danny Cowley’s sixth signing of the transfer window.

His potential strike partnership with Pigott is something Pompey fans are already eagerly anticipating.

And Tuesday night’s game should offer the perfect opportunity for the duo to get to work on that relationship with the new season just 12 days away – even without supporters being present.

Speaking about the decision to play the game without fans being present, Leyton Orient chief executive Mark Devlin said: ‘With spectator safety our highest priority, we have made the difficult decision to play the game behind closed doors.