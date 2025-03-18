Both Pompey and Oxford United travel to Sheffield Wednesday next month in the Championship | Getty Images

Pompey might want to have a tracker on their delivery of tickets for next month’s game at Sheffield Wednesday.

That’s after a blunder in the Hillsborough ticket office saw the Owls dispatch Oxford United’s entire allocation for their forthcoming Championship trip to Yorkshire to the wrong club.

Officials at the Kassam Stadium were patiently awaiting delivery of 4,000 match-day tickets for the game that is scheduled to take place on Saturday April 12.

But there was a hilarious explanation when they didn’t arrive on the expected due date - with the whole batch instead arriving at the U’s non-league neighbours Oxford City, who play in National League North.

It’s safe to say Pompey’s relegation rivals are now in receipt of their allocation, with United fans no doubt eager to travel to Sheffield in order to help them in their bid to avoid an instant return to League One. Although there might be one or two missing, according to this post on X from the non-leaguers!

‘A big thank you to Sheffield Wednesday for the delivery of 4,000 tickets for your game vs Oxford United,’ they wrote.

‘To the intern at the Hillsborough ticket office, don’t worry, we’ve all been there! U’s fans, don’t panic. We’re delivering 3,997 of these to Oxford United after lunch.’

Pompey and Oxford United need the support of their fans

Like Pompey, Oxford need all the support they need over the remaining eight games of the season.

Gary Rowett’s side are level with the Blues on 42 points but sit directly below the Fratton Park outfit in 18th because of an inferior goal difference.

Both teams are currently four points above the relegation zone as the Championship season takes a breather because of the international break.

On their return to divisional matters, the U’s travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday, March 29, before playing host to Sheffield United an QPR prior to their trip to Sheffield Wednesday. Their four remaining games after that are Leeds (H), Cardiff (A), Sunderland (H), Swansea (A).

Pompey, who beat Oxford 2-0 at the Kassam Stadium in February, travel to Hillsborough on the penultimate weekend of the season - Saturday, April 26.

Goal scorer Mark O'Mahony celebrates scoring in Pompey's 2-0 win at Oxford in February | National World

Another strong presence in the away end can be expected that day, with more than 3,600 making the trip to Preston North End last weekend, while the Blues have been accompanied by 2,000-plus members of the Fratton faithful on their past two journeys to the Owls.

Prior to that game, John Mousinho’s side must overcome the hurdles that Blackburn Rovers (H), Millwall (A), Coventry (A), Derby (H), Norwich (A), and Watford (H) will present in their own battle to beat the drop.

The Blues then conclude their season with a home game against fellow strugglers Hull on Saturday, May 3.

