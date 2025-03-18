We asked AI tool, Grok, to predict Pompey’s 2025 summer transfer window - and here’s what it came up with.

All eyes will be on the remaining eight games of the campaign as the Blues bid to maintain their Championship status in what will be a crucial run-in after the international break.

Pompey have already tied down a number of key assets on new contracts, with Colby Bishop, Terry Devlin and Regan Poole all agreeing to fresh terms on the south coast in recent weeks.

Although the fear of relegation is starting creep into the minds of some supporters onnce more after back-to-back defeats, John Mousinho’s men do have a cushion over the bottom three, with four points currently separating Derby in 22nd and Pompey in 17th.

While onthe-pitch matters are still to be decided, there is no doubt that off the field, the head coach and Rich Hughes have already started gathering a list of names they could attract to Fratton Park in the summer.

There will of course be some new faces arriving through the doors at PO4, while one or two others could exit.

With that in mind, we’ve asked AI tool, Grok, to predict the outcome of the summer window as well as crucially outlining key targets Pompey must look at when business gets under way on July 1.

Will the new age of technology prove be right on this occasion? Time will tell. In the meantime, take a look and see the potential new-look Blues.

Grok AI’s Pompey summer transfer window verdict

Prediction: Portsmouth FC's 2025 summer transfer window, as of March 18, 2025, involves some educated guesswork based on their current squad, performance in the 2024/25 Championship season, and the club’s transfer strategy under John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes. While concrete signings can’t be pinpointed this far out, I can outline likely moves based on trends, squad needs, and recent statements. Portsmouth are currently mid-table in the Championship with 8 games left, aiming to solidify their status after promotion from League One in 2023/24. Mousinho has hinted at a quieter window compared to the past two summers (28 signings total), focusing on refinement rather than overhaul, assuming they avoid relegation.

Potential Outgoings

Loan returns: Six loanees — Freddie Potts (West Ham), Isaac Hayden (Newcastle), Rob Atkinson (Bristol City), Adil Aouchiche (Sunderland), Mark O’Mahony (Brighton), and Kaide Gordon (Liverpool) — will depart unless permanent deals are struck. Potts and Hayden, key midfielders, might be targets for permanent moves if funds allow.

Contract expiries: Seven players’ deals end in June 2025: Kusini Yengi, Zak Swanson, Andre Dozzell, Cohen Bramall, Ben Killip, Anthony Scully, and Tom Lowery. Scully and Lowery are unlikely to be renewed, given their fringe status and injury histories. Yengi’s future depends on his recovery and form, while Swanson and Dozzell could earn extensions if they impress.

Sales: High-value assets like Ryley Towler (€1m valuation) or Josh Murphy (if he maintains his assist-heavy form) could attract bids from bigger clubs, though Portsmouth would resist unless offers are substantial.

Areas to Strengthen

Striker: Colby Bishop remains crucial, but his heart surgery in 2024 and age (30 by summer 2025) suggest a need for a long-term successor. Yengi’s injury woes and Mark O’Mahony’s loan status leave a gap.

Midfield: Losing loanees like Potts and Hayden would require replacements, especially if Dozzell and Lowery exit. A creative spark or defensive anchor could be prioritized.

Defence: Regan Poole’s return strengthens the backline, but Ibane Bowat’s injury and potential departures (e.g., Swanson) might necessitate another centre-back or full-back.

Predicted Signings

Kwame Poku (Winger/Forward, Peterborough United)

Likelihood: Speculative but plausible. Out of contract in summer 2025, though Peterborough will demand compensation.

Fit: With 14 goal involvements in League One this season (despite injury), Poku’s flair could replace Murphy or elevate the attack.

Estimated cost: £1-2m.

Permanent Deal for Freddie Potts (Midfielder, West Ham)

Likelihood: Moderate, depending on budget and West Ham’s plans.

Fit: Potts has been a regular starter on loan. A permanent move (circa £500k-£1m) would secure a young, Championship-ready midfielder.

AI has predicted a permanent move back to Fratton Park in the summer for Freddie Potts. | National World

3. Richard Kone (Forward, Wycombe Wanderers)

Likelihood: Speculative, based on lower-league scouting trends.

Fit: A 21-year-old with pace and finishing ability in League One, Kone fits the profile of a Bishop understudy. Possible loan-to-buy deal, £300k-£500k range.

4. Ethan Erhahon (Midfielder, Lincoln City)

Why: A 23-year-old central midfielder with a strong League One pedigree, Erhahon has been a standout for Lincoln in 2024/25, offering tenacity and passing range. With Andre Dozzell and Tom Lowery potentially leaving, and loanees like Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden returning to parent clubs, midfield depth is a concern.

Fit: His versatility (defensive or box-to-box) complements Marlon Pack’s ageing legs and adds dynamism.

Cost: Around £750k-£1m, given his contract runs until 2026. Lincoln’s promotion push failing could ease a deal.

Left-back Owen Beck is currently at Blackburn Rovers, on loan from Liverpool | Getty Images

5. Owen Beck (Left-Back, Liverpool)

Why: Cohen Bramall’s contract expires in 2025, and while Jacob Farrell (signed January 2025) is a long-term option, another left-back could provide competition or cover. Beck, 22, has impressed on loan at Blackburn in 2024/25, with 2 goals and 3 assists in the Championship by March.

Fit: His attacking flair suits Mousinho’s system, and as an U21 player, he wouldn’t count toward the 25-man squad limit.

Cost: Likely a loan with an option to buy (£1m-£1.5m), as Liverpool may not see him breaking into their first team soon.

6. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Forward, Rotherham United)

Why: A proven Championship and League One goal-scorer (over 100 career goals), Clarke-Harris, 30, could be a short-term fix if Kusini Yengi departs or Colby Bishop’s workload needs managing. His contract ends in 2025, and Rotherham’s mid-table status might not deter a move.

Fit: Offers aerial presence and finishing experience to mentor younger strikers like Thomas Waddingham.

Cost: Free transfer, though wages (circa £5k-£7k/week) could be a sticking point for Pompey’s budget.

Transfer Strategy Notes

Budget: Mousinho and Hughes have emphasised sustainability, so expect a mix of free agents, loans, and modest fees rather than splashy spending. Promotion to the Premier League (unlikely as of now) would change this drastically.

Youth Focus: Signings like Waddingham and Matthews reflect a continued emphasis on U21 talent with resale potential.

Net Activity: Mousinho’s “steadier” approach suggests 5-8 signings, offset by similar departures, rather than the 14-per-window hauls of 2023 and 2024.

This prediction assumes Portsmouth stay in the Championship. Relegation would shift focus to cheaper, League One-proven players, while promotion (a long shot) could attract higher-caliber targets.