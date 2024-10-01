How Portsmouth's disciplinary record looks compared to Championship rivals - including Stoke City, Sheffield United and Oxford United
Three days after their hard fought 0-0 draw against Sheffield United, Pompey will be back in action as they take on Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium. The Blues received just two yellow cards during the 90 minutes of play at Fratton Park on Saturday but throughout the 2024/25 campaign, they have picked up far more cautions than many of their Championship rivals.
Similarly, Stoke are set to receive a £5,000 fine after seven of their players were shown a yellow card during their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, setting up tomorrow night’s league clash for a potentially fiery fixture.
The Blues have played seven games in their 2024/25 league season so far and while the Blues may be sitting dangerously close to the bottom of the table in terms of points won, there is one table in which they are close to topping - and not for the right reasons.
With one point given for a yellow card; three points given for two yellows and five points for a red, here is how the 2024/25 Championship fair play table looks...
