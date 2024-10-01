Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey will face Stoke City tomorrow evening with the Potters facing a discipline-related fine

Three days after their hard fought 0-0 draw against Sheffield United, Pompey will be back in action as they take on Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium. The Blues received just two yellow cards during the 90 minutes of play at Fratton Park on Saturday but throughout the 2024/25 campaign, they have picked up far more cautions than many of their Championship rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, Stoke are set to receive a £5,000 fine after seven of their players were shown a yellow card during their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, setting up tomorrow night’s league clash for a potentially fiery fixture.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues have played seven games in their 2024/25 league season so far and while the Blues may be sitting dangerously close to the bottom of the table in terms of points won, there is one table in which they are close to topping - and not for the right reasons.

With one point given for a yellow card; three points given for two yellows and five points for a red, here is how the 2024/25 Championship fair play table looks...