Pompey boss John Mousinho has revealed the left-field superstitions he’s trying as his side look for Championship success.

And the Blues boss rituals are stretching to his attire, as he bids for a maiden maximum at Stoke on Wednesday night.

Mousinho is known to be superstitious character and often would roll out the same clothes on Pompey’s run to League One glory, after his side put in one of their many strong performances.

There was a conspicuous addition to the 38-year-old’s matchday clothing for the 0-0 draw against Sheffield United, with Mousinho sporting a blue gilet as he orchestrated proceedings from the technical area.

The Pompey boss confirmed it was a considered addition to his apparel, with his team winless from their first six games of the season going into the game.

Mousinho’s men put in a very decent showing against the unbeaten Blades, as they picked up their fourth league point of the campaign.

The Blues head coach explained that means the new apparel is staying in place, as his side face another testing examination as they go to the bet365 Stadium.

When asked about the superstitions he’s trying, the Pompey boss said; ‘I have to! I had to try everything after the last-minute loss at Burnley.

‘I thought the performance was alright at Burnley, so I kept the staple of the outfit and added a gilet!

‘It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but we’ll probably see it again on Wednesday night at Stoke!

‘It may have to be matched with something out with the temperatures starting to drop - but I don’t think it can go now!

‘Honestly it’s a disgrace the amount of different things I’ve tried.

‘I forgot to wear my belt today, so that won’t be worn on Wednesday.

‘It’s ridiculous, we’d be here a long time if I listed the things I’ve been trying - none of them make an ounce of difference!’