Portsmouth's ex-Norwich City, Lincoln City and Rotherham United defender demands change after Ipswich Town loss

And Sean Raggett told his Blues team-mates they can’t rely solely on the physical presence offered by Colby Bishop is they are to enjoy a successful season.

Danny Cowley’s men slipped to a first league reverse of the season, as they went down to a 3-2 defeat at Ipswich Town.

Kieran McKenna’s side were the dominant force in the first half of the clash of the high-fliers, with Pompey failing to find fluency.

The visitors matched their hosts after the break but were undone by goals from Freddie Ladapo and West Burns, after a first-half finish from Marcus Harness and two Bishop penalties.

Raggett delivered an honest view of Pompey’s shortcomings and felt his team weren’t progressive enough in their play.

The centre-back believes his team were too eager to play up to Bishop directly.

Raggett said: ‘We could have been braver on the ball at times.

‘When you’ve got someone like Colby who is very good physically at holding the ball up, it’s easy to sometimes get sucked into doing it too much.

‘Maybe we did that when we could have tried to have more control in the game.

‘They’ll be up there this year.

‘You can see that from what we saw of them.

‘They’ve got some great players, but it’s a disappointment to lose to them because me and everyone in that dressing room have one aim this season - to finish in those top two places.’

Pompey have been among the most resilient defences in League One this season, but that strength was nowhere to be seen as they shipped three goals.

Owen Dale lost possession for the first with defensive organisation absent, with Ladapo afforded space from Leif Davis’ cross for Ipswich’s second.

There was an air of fortune to the Tractor Boys’ winner, however, as Joe Edwards’ cross looped up off Connor Ogilvie with Wes Burns applying the close-range finish.

Raggett added ‘We lost the ball and just seemed so open with the first goal.

‘We can definitely defend the second one better and the third one was a bit fortuitous.

‘We’ll be looking at ourselves and how we can do better for them

‘The gaffer said we need to control our emotions a bit better.

