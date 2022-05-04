Pompey took 2,558 fans to Sheffield Wednesday on the final dya of the season.
As the season reached its conclusion, how does Pompey’s numbers for each ground compare?
Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter
Away attendance: 283; Overall attendance: 1,308
We’ve taken a look at the stadiums where the Fratton faithful took the least and most away fans this campaign.
Here’s how each ground compared.
Away attendance: 507; Overall attendance: 2,146 Away attendance: 700; Overall attendance: 13,809 Away attendance: 724; Overall attendance: 5,862 Away attendance: 746; Overall attendance: 8,533 Away attendance: 796; Overall attendance: 3,560 Away attendance: 802; Overall attendance: 2,810 Away attendance: 806; Overall attendance: 4,893 Away attendance: 892; Overall attendance: 2,889 Away attendance: 963; Overall attendance: 9,571 Away attendance: 1,050; Overall attendance: 4,307 Away attendance: 1,092; Overall attendance: 4,562 Away attendance: 1,100; Overall attendance: 8,086 Away attendance: 1,242; Overall attendance: 9,684 Away attendance: 1,292; Overall attendance: 6,660 Away attendance: 1,381; Overall attendance: 15,604 Away attendance: 1,420; Overall attendance: 6,471 Away attendance: 1,425; Overall attendance: 5,117 Away attendance: 1,434; Overall attendance: 32,220 Away attendance: 1,435; Overall attendance: 5,367 Away attendance: 1,463; Overall attendance: 6,832 Away attendance: 1,754; Overall attendance: 10,373 Away attendance: 1,986; Overall attendance: 25,500 Away attendance: 2,000; Overall attendance: 7,915 Away attendance: 2,558; Overall attendance: 33,394 Away attendance: 2,920; Overall attendance: 10,882 Away attendance: 2,995; Overall attendance: 16,728