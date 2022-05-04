Portsmouth’s highest and lowest away attendances this season - including where trips to Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Charlton, Ipswich and Wigan rank

Despite reduced crowds at Fratton Park, Pompey fans have shown their unwavering loyalty away from home this season.

By Pepe Lacey
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 4:55 am
Pompey took 2,558 fans to Sheffield Wednesday on the final dya of the season.

This was made even more evident when an impressive 2,558 supporters made the 444-mile round trip to Hillsborough on Saturday to watch Danny Cowley’s men simply play for pride on the final day.

After notching up 27 different stadiums in all competitions this term, the Blues boss was full of praise for the travelling army, who continued to travel the country in support of his side.

As the season reached its conclusion, how does Pompey’s numbers for each ground compare?

Away attendance: 283; Overall attendance: 1,308

We’ve taken a look at the stadiums where the Fratton faithful took the least and most away fans this campaign.

Here’s how each ground compared.

Away attendance: 507; Overall attendance: 2,146
Away attendance: 700; Overall attendance: 13,809
Away attendance: 724; Overall attendance: 5,862
Away attendance: 746; Overall attendance: 8,533
Away attendance: 796; Overall attendance: 3,560
Away attendance: 802; Overall attendance: 2,810
Away attendance: 806; Overall attendance: 4,893
Away attendance: 892; Overall attendance: 2,889
Away attendance: 963; Overall attendance: 9,571
Away attendance: 1,050; Overall attendance: 4,307
Away attendance: 1,092; Overall attendance: 4,562
Away attendance: 1,100; Overall attendance: 8,086
Away attendance: 1,242; Overall attendance: 9,684
Away attendance: 1,292; Overall attendance: 6,660
Away attendance: 1,381; Overall attendance: 15,604
Away attendance: 1,420; Overall attendance: 6,471
Away attendance: 1,425; Overall attendance: 5,117
Away attendance: 1,434; Overall attendance: 32,220
Away attendance: 1,435; Overall attendance: 5,367
Away attendance: 1,463; Overall attendance: 6,832
Away attendance: 1,754; Overall attendance: 10,373
Away attendance: 1,986; Overall attendance: 25,500
Away attendance: 2,000; Overall attendance: 7,915
Away attendance: 2,558; Overall attendance: 33,394
Away attendance: 2,920; Overall attendance: 10,882
Away attendance: 2,995; Overall attendance: 16,728
