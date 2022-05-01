But it’s what away supporters did shortly before kick-off that has those from other clubs applauding.

A photo has emerged online of flowers laid at the memorial plinth that remembers the 97 people who tragically lost their lives at the stadium, during Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest in 1989.

The flowers included the south coast side’s badge alongside Liverpool’s – next to a blue hat and further floral arrangements.

It’s another example of Pompey’s supporters’ loyalty and class, which has seen a number of appreciative tweets directed towards the PO4 faithful.

@HillsboroughSu1: Lovely floral tribute left at Hillsborough today by @Pompey fans, thank you and respect

Pompey fans have earned praise following their ‘classy’ gesture at Hillsborough – ahead of the Blues’ defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Thompson

@evotrycoach: Thankyou @pompey. We really appreciate this thoughtful gesture.

All these years later we still feel the pain, but are comforted when others remember that fateful day and the poor souls that lost their lives, the anguish for families and survivors. Thank you, it means a lot

@OyJhonny: Class Pompey

@nitramdorf: What a lovely gesture. Thank you @Pompey and their fans.

@350J: Nice gesture

@AddyCarr1985: Proud of our fans for this showing respect to this

@Stevesum61: Class from Pompey fans today

@JtomoLFC: Thanks Pompey