Portsmouth's latest relegation odds ahead of crucial Luton Town clash

There were mixed emotions reverberating around Fratton Park when the full-time whistle was blown on Saturday afternoon.

Just under 45 minutes earlier, Josh Murphy and Matt Ritchie had found the net in quick succession to put Portsmouth in command in their home clash with Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers. With their injury problems continuing to mount throughout the second-half, Pompey allowed their visitors back into the game as Jimmy Dunne gave Marti Cifuentes’ side some hope of mounting a comeback.

However, John Mousinho’s men held on and boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation back into the League One after a solitary season in the Championship. That win and results elsewhere meant Pompey are now sat nine points clear of the drop zone as their focus now turns towards next Saturday’s visit to fellow strugglers Luton Town.

The Hatters fell to a 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday to leave themselves anchored to the bottom of the Championship table - but what are Luton and Portsmouth’s latest odds to avoid relegation as they prepare for their Kenilworth Road clash?

