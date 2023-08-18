One of Portsmouth’s League One rivals have swooped to sign a defender that helped his former club to promotion from the third tier last season.

Bristol Rovers have agreed a two-year deal with free agent Jack Hunt after he left Sheffield Wednesday last month following the Owls promotion into the Championship. The 32-year-old made 26 appearances last season and came off the bench as Wednesday claimed a play-off final win against Barnsley in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will now join Rovers as they look to build on a solid start to the season after they claimed two draws and a win from their first three games of the league campaign.

Speaking after the deal was confirmed, Rovers manager Joey Barton said: “We are really happy to welcome Jack to the squad. His experience of getting promoted out of this division as well as playing at a higher level is aligned with our intentions. I am sure he will be a great asset to our group, not only on the pitch but as an excellent character in our dressing room.”

Wrexham interest in Posh striker

Peterborough United chairman Darragh McAnthony has confirmed striker Kabongo Tshimanga has been the subject of interest from two clubs.

The former Boreham Wood frontman joined the Posh on a permanent deal this summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at the League One club. Ambitious Wrexham have been linked with a move for the striker in recent weeks and McAnthony has now given an update on his situation as the transfer window enters its final fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Hard Truth Podcast: “Tshimanga, we’ve had two clubs come in to try and buy him. Strikers are a premium, put it that way. There’s not a lot of strikers who are good goalscorers and we are fortunate we have a couple of them in the building.”

Derby ‘suitors’ for Reading star

Derby County are said to be showing an interest in Reading full-back Andy Yiadom as the Royals look to raise funds by selling a number of players.

The 26-times capped Ghana international joined Reading on a free transfer in the summer of 2018 and has gone on to make over 170 appearances in all competitions over that time. However, journalist Darren Witcoop has now claimed Yiadom is one of several players that could leave the Royals in the near future as they look for a financial boost.