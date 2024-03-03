Portsmouth's League One title chances assessed after Oxford United win

The final run-in to what has already been a thrilling season for Portsmouth supporters is rapidly approaching.

Following Saturday's hard-earned 2-1 home win against Oxford United, John Mousinho's men sit seven points clear at the top of the League One table and are looking well set to end their 12-year absence from the Championship.

There remains some tough tasks ahead for Pompey as they face the likes of fellow title contenders Barnsley, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers over the next two months and will also have to face some sides scrapping for their lives at the wrong end of the table. First and foremost, Mousinho and his squad will prepare for a tricky week that will see away days at Blackpool and Peterborough United sandwich a home game with Burton Albion.

But what are Pompey's chances of topping the table come the end of the season? We take to FootballWP to see how their predicted table looks after Saturday's results.