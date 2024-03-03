Fratton Park witnessed another key moment in Portsmouth's bid to return to the Championship as John Mousinho's side saw off Oxford United.

Pompey made the perfect start to what had been identified as a key contest in the promotion race when Callum Lang's shot evaded visitors keeper Jamie Cumming with just two minutes on the clock. However, the U's equalised just four minutes later when Cameron Branagan converted from the penalty spot after Sean Raggett had upended former Pompey midfielder Owen Dale.

Mousinho's men always looked the most likely to claim all three points and that came to pass when Christian Saydee came off the bench to claim the decisive goal midway through the second-half. The win ensured Pompey will head into next weekend's tough-looking trip to Blackpool with a seven-point lead at the top of the table - and gave the vast majority of the 20,303 in attendance something to cheer about.