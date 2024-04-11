Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United have been docked two points by the EFL with a further two points suspended after “the club defaulted on a number of payments to other clubs” during the 2022-23 campaign.

The deduction will only be applied once the Blades are back under EFL jurisdiction, which will likely be next term with Chris Wilder’s side sat bottom of the Premier League and facing the likelihood of relegation from the top flight.

Portsmouth are on an opposite trajectory as they close in on promotion from League One and seek to lift the third division title on their way back to the Championship after a long absence. And if both clubs are in the same division next term, the Blades will be starting the season with minus two points.

An EFL statement read: “An independent Disciplinary Commission (IDC) has determined that Sheffield United Football Club are to be deducted two points at the start of the next season the Club is in the EFL’s jurisdiction, with a further two points suspended until the end of that same season.

“The sanction relates to the 2022/23 season, when the Club defaulted on a number of payments to other Clubs. These defaults cumulatively were in excess of 550 days. The suspended points deduction will be activated if the Club defaults on any payment due to another Club under a transfer or compensation agreement for more than five business days from the due date for payment. The Club has agreed to pay the EFL’s costs in the sum of £310,455.”

A response from Sheffield United read: “Sheffield United notes today's statement from the EFL with regards to breaches by the club of regulations 52.2.3 and 52.2.4 in the 2022/23 season.

“It has been agreed that the Blades will commence the next season in which the club is subject to the EFL's jurisdiction with a two-point deduction. The club's position in the proceedings was that the relevant sums relied on by the EFL had been paid in full, on several occasions only days after they were initially due, or renegotiated with new future payment dates adhered to before the club was notified of the referral. The club has co-operated with the EFL to reach a negotiated settlement on the issues in question.