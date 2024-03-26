An exciting month lies in wait for Portsmouth as John Mousinho's side look to seal the League One title and secure their place in the Championship.

It has been an outstanding season for Pompey and they have a five-point lead at the top of the table as they prepare to resume their promotion push with a visit to Wycombe Wanderers on Friday afternoon. That will kick off a crucial period in the season as Mousinho's men will also face the likes of Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley before the season comes to an end on the final weekend of April.