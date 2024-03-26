Portsmouth's most used players ranked by minutes played as League One title push continues

Who has played the most minutes for Portsmouth as they bid for the League One title?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 26th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT

An exciting month lies in wait for Portsmouth as John Mousinho's side look to seal the League One title and secure their place in the Championship.

It has been an outstanding season for Pompey and they have a five-point lead at the top of the table as they prepare to resume their promotion push with a visit to Wycombe Wanderers on Friday afternoon. That will kick off a crucial period in the season as Mousinho's men will also face the likes of Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley before the season comes to an end on the final weekend of April.

A positive summer in the transfer market laid the foundations of what has already been a memorable season as several of Mousinho's additions have played lead roles in the title bid - but who has featured most for Pompey throughout the season?

Minutes played: 54

1. Tom McIntyre

Minutes played: 54

Minutes played: 108

2. Ben Stevenson

Minutes played: 108

Minutes played: 159

3. Josh Martin

Minutes played: 159

Minutes played: 169

4. Ryley Towler

Minutes played: 169

