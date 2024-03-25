Portsmouth's League One title hopes received a surprise boost on Saturday after Derby County fell to a shock defeat at Northampton Town.

With Pompey watching on from the sidelines after several players were called up for international duty, the Rams blew a major opportunity to apply more pressure on to John Mousinho's side as a Sam Hoskins goal condemned them to a 1-0 defeat at Sixfields.

Of course, Pompey boss Mousinho will insist there is a long way to go in the League One title race and his side will face a crucial home clash against Derby next Tuesday night before facing the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley before the season comes to a close at the end of April.