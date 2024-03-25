Portsmouth's League One title hopes received a surprise boost on Saturday after Derby County fell to a shock defeat at Northampton Town.
With Pompey watching on from the sidelines after several players were called up for international duty, the Rams blew a major opportunity to apply more pressure on to John Mousinho's side as a Sam Hoskins goal condemned them to a 1-0 defeat at Sixfields.
Of course, Pompey boss Mousinho will insist there is a long way to go in the League One title race and his side will face a crucial home clash against Derby next Tuesday night before facing the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley before the season comes to a close at the end of April.
But what impact has Derby's weekend defeat made on Pompey's predicted finish in the League One table and their hopes of returning to the Championship?
