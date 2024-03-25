Portsmouth's new predicted League One finish compared to Bolton, Peterborough and Barnsley after Derby County shock

How did Derby County's surprise weekend defeat impact on Portsmouth's predicted finish in League One?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 25th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT

Portsmouth's League One title hopes received a surprise boost on Saturday after Derby County fell to a shock defeat at Northampton Town.

With Pompey watching on from the sidelines after several players were called up for international duty, the Rams blew a major opportunity to apply more pressure on to John Mousinho's side as a Sam Hoskins goal condemned them to a 1-0 defeat at Sixfields.

Of course, Pompey boss Mousinho will insist there is a long way to go in the League One title race and his side will face a crucial home clash against Derby next Tuesday night before facing the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley before the season comes to a close at the end of April.

But what impact has Derby's weekend defeat made on Pompey's predicted finish in the League One table and their hopes of returning to the Championship?

Predicted points: 26

1. 24th — Carlisle United

Predicted points: 26

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 42

2. 23rd — Port Vale

Predicted points: 42

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 42

3. 22nd — Fleetwood Town

Predicted points: 42

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 44

4. 21st — Cambridge United

Predicted points: 44

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OnePortsmouthDerby County

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.