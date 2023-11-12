Portsmouth have received some outstanding support this season - but how does it compare to their League One rivals?

They may have been forced to settle for a draw in Saturday's home game with Charlton Athletic - but there should be little disappointment about Portsmouth's current form as they look to return to the Championship.

John Mousinho's side have been in outstanding form so far this season and their draw with the Addicks ensured Pompey's unbeaten run was stretched to a sixteenth league game. That run of form has taken them to the top of the League One table and although a last-gasp equaliser from Conor McGrandles ensured their lead at the summit was restricted to a solitary point, there are high hopes a successful promotion campaign is in the offing.

One feature of Saturday's dramatic draw was the impressive attendance at Fratton Park as over 19,400 supporters witnessed an eventful clash between the two sides. Not for the first time this season, the Pompey faithful gave significant backing to their side and created a lively atmosphere.